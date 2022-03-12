To the editor: I've had a change of heart regarding the escalating situation in Ukraine.
Vladimir Putin's KGB mentality is emerging. Chemical warfare is next on his agenda. It will probably happen within a week or two.
Putin will not stop with Ukraine, like Hitler would not stop with Poland. I think World War III is inevitable, so let's start by salvaging what's left of Ukraine.
I'm now in favor of going on the offense — of rallying the full forces of NATO countries, positioning them strategically along borders that our generals recommend and then demanding that Russia leave Ukraine within 24 hours or be attacked. NATO forces do not leave until all political parties agree to allow Ukraine entry into the NATO alliance — a most welcome member.
Russia has already proved to the world that they are a paper tiger. A country the size of Texas with a tenth of the forces of Russia is bringing them to their knees. Nukes are all that they have left to make the world fear them. Russian generals know this and are likely to refuse, knowing that it's a suicidal order to launch them. Those generals have wives, sons and daughters also.
Does the movie "Fail Safe" come to mind? (Young people need to watch it.)
And they have read history and recognize a Hitler clone.
Richard Daly Sr., Pittsfield