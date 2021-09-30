To the editor: Is it too late?
This is a question I ask myself when I read about those who refuse to get a vaccination; the climate, which is becoming so hot that shellfish are cooking in the hot ocean and lying on some beaches with their shells open; the tropical storms that are occurring more often and are more vengeful than in the past; the hateful falsehoods that are appearing on social media regularly; and the millions of well-intentioned people who believe that if something is in print, it must be true or who don’t watch a variety of news shows so they can compare opinions and determine what is true and what should be questioned.
As for those who will not get a vaccination, I do not wish them to suffer if they get the virus, but they will not get any sympathy from me. The delta virus will mutate into another stronger virus if we don’t stop it by getting vaccinated.
Global warming is an actual occurrence, not a figment of imagination cooked up by some scientists wishing to make a name for themselves. There is a way to slow it down but it will take time and patience. The problem is convincing the unbelievers who, for some reason, want to believe that everything will be rosy in time.
I hate the divide that has occurred in our country and fear for our future. I pray each night that we will have the strength and courage to overcome our problems and have a reason to smile once again.
Connie Dillon Yannone, Pittsfield