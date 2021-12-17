To the editor: After having two sons graduate from Monument Mountain High School in the last few years with an excellent education, I am concerned about the recent article in The Eagle about the honor roll at Monument. ("Great Barrington: Monument Mountain first-quarter honor roll," Eagle, Dec. 8.)
Apparently, 41 percent of the student body had high honors. This is concerning since previously high honors was considered to be the top 5 to 10 percent of the class. This comes in the wake of the school dropping Advanced Placement classes, putting those applying to competitive colleges in a difficult situation.
I understand what the school is going through trying to develop an educational platform for everybody, but in this competitive world, this does not seem to be the best approach.
John Lyons, Richmond