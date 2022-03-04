To the editor: The Environmental Protection Agency has given General Electric Co. the green light to proceed with the disposal of 1 million cubic yards of PCB-contaminated river sediment into a landfill in Lee. ("EPA to GE: Good to go on Housatonic River cleanup," Eagle, March 1.)
It’s ironic that the people who advocate for Berkshire Gas to decarbonize also support the landfill in Lee. These advocates seem to assume they know what’s best for us when it’s convenient for them.
John DiTomasso, Peru