Letter: Is the Justice Department selectively prosecuting pro-lifers?

To the editor: October is national bullying awareness month.
Attorney General Merrick Garland ushered it in by targeting pro-lifers. At 7 a.m. on Sept. 23, 2022, approximately 25 FBI agents in tactical gear raided the home of Mark Houck. Houck and his family said the agents had guns drawn and pointed at Houck and his wife in front of their seven terrified children. Houck was handcuffed and whisked away. On Oct. 5, 2022, Paul Vaughn's home was raided, same MO, in front of their 11 traumatized children. Ten more were arrested that day, 24 total by Oct. 18. All were charged with alleged violations of the federal Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act. Google both these men's names and see they were exonerated in local proceedings more than a year ago concerning these abortion clinic incidents. Houck was acquitted of federal charges this week.
This selective, weaponized intimidation by the Department of Justice was clearly to rally the abortion base before the midterms. These DOJ sweeps came after four months of virtually standing down in the face of pro-abortion law-breaking and abuse. Pro-choice group Ruth Sent Us promised to burn a consecrated host stolen from a Catholic church. In August, vandals damaged and spray-painted threats on Bethlehem House in Easthampton.
Merrick Garland lacks interest in addressing pro-abortion behavior, demonstrating his political bias. Ironically, the same federal law used to indict pro-lifers also protects pregnancy resource centers from violence. Go figure.
This administration's message is clear. Oppose our ideologies? We will ruin you. It's now obvious what manner of people we are dealing with.
Leo Delaney, Dalton