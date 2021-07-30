To the editor: As a child of the 1980s and a 1996 graduate of Taconic High School, I have seen the ups and downs of downtown Pittsfield.
It felt very sudden when the mall opened in the late 1980s. North Street closed. Now there's been a reverse and it's very exciting. Seven of the last 10 years, I haven't been around the area much and being here again it's clear to me the city is recovering, slowly.
In high school, we'd joke about North Street. But the mall thrived ... in a different town. These days, I'll casually bike, walk or skateboard around for fun and drive sparingly. North Street can be a thriving area. It's very pretty at night with LEDs on a lot of buildings. Excellent dining options, too.
In my adventures, I notice a major problem: the dispatching of police. Not the cops' fault — the location of the station. Every time they have to storm out, it's through the most congested area downtown. It causes traffic problems, scares people trying to relax near the movies and the whole block around the station is not inviting for business to move into (vacant stores still all around station). No parking or driving through that area is ridiculous.
Why not relocate the police to the apparently unused federal building next to the fire station on Columbus? Clearly closer to higher crime areas. Next time you drive through Pittsfield, hear me out and imagine how much smoother the police and public can co-exist safely together. Look at how clustered the station area is and look at how open the federal building location is. The dispatching would be much more simple.
Simplify Pittsfield. I love this city.
Gerry Broderick, Pittsfield