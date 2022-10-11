To the editor: Once again, I find myself shaking my head in confusion to a plan to help traffic in Stockbridge. ("Here are the 3 proposed traffic flow changes to Stockbridge's Main Street that consultants say will make the intersection safer," Eagle, Oct. 6.)
A recent article details proposed “improvements” amounting to $875,000, with some $135,000 to be provided by the commonwealth and the remaining $740,000 to be paid directly by the residents of Stockbridge. The proposal includes the raising of the existing painted island, a casual observation of which finds that most people headed south drive right over the painted island, as well as the removal and moving of crosswalks. The article cites the town administrator as saying that jaywalking is not illegal, and again casual observation illustrates that most tourists don’t use the crosswalks anyway.
I would propose a different method, namely enforcing the law. Anyone who has been stopped in South Egremont knows that the town is a speed trap, and that violating the speed limit will lead to meeting the local police force.
While the Red Lion intersection in Stockbridge can be confusing when first encountered, the normal rules of the road in terms of right of way still apply. All too often, people entering the intersection from Pine Street, or those traveling north on route 7, intent upon continuing up Pine, or making the left onto Route 102, grow impatient at their limited window of access, and thereby enter the intersection out of turn. Similarly, the practice of making a U-turn on main street in order to secure a parking spot on the opposite side of the street, or in fact making an inverse U-turn while exiting a parking spot to travel in the opposite direction, both contribute to an unsafe atmosphere relative to traffic.
I remain unconvinced that removing one crosswalk, raising another one and making the existing painted island “mountable” will address the underlying problems. It would appear that we could employ a new dedicated full time police officer for 17 years for the cost of the suggested improvements. What is more, if that officer was dedicated to enforcing traffic violations, then there would be income from the citations. Once again, casual observation from the porch of the Red Lion Inn would indicate this alone could be a self-funding proposition.
Brian W. Barnett, Glendale