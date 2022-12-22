Letter: Is there more we need to do about Ryan Salame?

To the editor: Well, I am sure we can all breathe a sigh of relief that The Eagle isn’t pandering to someone who profited sufficiently from Sam Bankman-Fried’s fraud to buy a substantial portion of Lenox’s commercial real estate and half of its eateries.
Because I am absolutely confident The Eagle exercised due diligence in researching all available resources before publishing its paean. ("Who is cryptocurrency exec Ryan Salame? In his hometown of Sandisfield, some have no idea. But those who knew him defend his character," Eagle, Dec. 17.) We certainly know he washed dishes and was nice to his fellow classmates. What more do we need to know?
Martha Hamilton, West Stockbridge