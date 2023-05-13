Letter: Is this really the spirit of North Adams?

To the editor: My state representative thinks that it is "great news" for North Adams and Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts that President James Birge decided not to move forward with the governor's request to temporarily use an empty dormitory as a family homeless shelter. ("MCLA will not move forward with plan to put a homeless shelter on campus," Eagle, May 10.)
That is the reaction I would expect from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis or Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, not a supposedly liberal Democrat from a very blue section of the bluest state.
What Barrett is celebrating as "great news" is the acknowledgement that North Adams is too poor, too under-resourced, too unwilling and too afraid to help 50 to 75 homeless families with school-age children and pregnant women. This might be true. I assume it's the reason MCLA chose, understandably, not to proceed. But it's the exact opposite of anything good, let alone great.
Regardless of the shelter, the xenophobic, anti-homeless, circle-the-wagons rhetoric of the past two months has me wondering if North Adams is really the town I thought I lived in for the past 20 years. However, it does give me insight as to why my fellow residents continue to reinforce the self-defeating stereotypes that keep our city, our schools and our tax base among the weakest in the state.
I'd like to think we are not the city that's been on display since the proposal became public. I fear we are.
Greg Roach, North Adams