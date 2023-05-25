Letter: Is your money getting a 'fair' interest rate at your financial institution?

To the editor: It finally dawned on me that my elderly Mom (I manage her money) had too much money in her checking account (which does not make any interest).
Only when I inquired at her bank as to what interest-bearing savings accounts were offered, they informed me and recommended that it would be beneficial to keep a specific amount of money in her checking account to cover bills and to move the remaining amount into their high yield savings account (above 4 percent APR) so that the money could earn a decent amount of interest until needed.
Recently, most community banks are making more than 7 percent interest on 48-month new car loans (and almost 7 percent on 30-year fixed mortgage loans); however, they are paying only 0.02 percent APR in an interest-earning demand deposit account and only up to 0.05 percent on other types of savings accounts. Bank Money Market accounts with a balance below $50,000 only earn 0.2 percent interest. The interest rates on a bank’s CDs (which locks up one's money) are not much better.
My mom’s bank recently started offering a reasonable 4.25 percent APR interest rate (which can be adjusted weekly) but only on one specific type of savings account. However, the bank did not offer this information as a fiduciary service to someone like my mom, who could have used guidance in this area. Interest rate information for their products cannot be found on their website or advertised in The Berkshire Eagle.
It seems as though many community banks want to keep paying low interest rates on customer accounts in order to keep their profits high and not alert customers to a more beneficial savings account. It is in your best interest to determine if your money is getting a “fair” interest rate at your financial institution and if not then take action to ensure that you do.
If your bank will not offer you a reasonable interest rate on your savings account, an alternative is to open a savings account at another financial institution or brokerage institution, which offers a high-yield savings account or high-yield money market account, respectively. These savings accounts can be linked to your bank checking account, allowing money transfers when needed.
Rick Bell, Richmond