To the editor; “All God’s critters got a place in the choir … some just clap their hands or paws or anything they got.” — Bill Staines.
Applause is the completion of a performance, not inconsequential, optional participation. It is the thank-you note to say I received your gift, and it was just so beautiful. It completes the communication and returns energy and good will to those who sent out such energy and good will to the attending audience. This, in turn, encourages, inspires and energizes them for future performances.
We had the privilege of being at Tanglewood twice this weekend. I was dumbfounded on Friday night when so many in the audience left The Shed well before The Boston Pops had even finished playing, never mind leaving after the last note. On Sunday, as soon as the last note sounded and the clapping began, a disturbingly significant number began to shuffle out, leaving the rest of us to cover their missing applause. This was far more than the very few who absolutely need to leave quickly for understandable reasons. The many amazing performers had given us all a truly beautiful gift, yet it seemed as if staying a few minutes to say, “thank you” was asking too much.
I have noticed with the digital age we seem to be losing our ability to recognize the difference between live and recorded performance. From what I witnessed this weekend, COVID effects have likely made this even worse with the long drought for live performance opportunities and extra reliance on digital entertainment. We seem to still be in lockdown passivity that has us underestimating just how important our participation and interconnectedness really is.
Let’s all get back to recognizing our “place in the choir,” even if it is just to “clap our hands or paws.”
Christine Schwarz, Lee