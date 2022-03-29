To the editor: Nothing makes my heart grow fonder than seeing the Massachusetts Environmental Police tranquilize a bear and aide transport it to a safer location.

With the human population explosion growing larger every day, I feel for these beautiful beasts that roam our planet. Wildfires, deforestation and human overcrowding is a detriment for our wildlife. They know no boundaries, and we are the culprit.

A sensitive point of view, an experienced wildlife officer and watchful bystanders can adequately give respect and aid transport for safe haven. These animals need it.

Barbara Arpante, Pittsfield