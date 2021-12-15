To the editor: On Thursday, the Stockbridge Select Board will hold hearings to determine whether annual entertainment licenses should be renewed for the Naumkeag Museum and the Berkshire Botanical Garden. ("Stockbridge nonprofits are vital community assets. Can they also be good neighbors?," Eagle, Dec. 6.)
These organizations, though situated in residential zones, have transformed themselves into entertainment destinations to the detriment of the surrounding residential neighborhoods.
The annual entertainment license is the centerpiece of a collection of licenses that have revolutionized our nonprofit organizations. Of recent vintage, these licenses provide for food service, the sale of alcohol, retail operations and large-scale public amusements in residential zones. Their combined effect is to render null and void the regulations that are essential to preserving the character of our residential neighborhoods. This is, in fact, nothing less than spot-zoning by license.
Naumkeag was once nothing more than one private home among many in a residential zone. By special permit, it became a museum, a use in the same category as libraries, municipal buildings and child care centers. All of these are sedate, low-intensity uses. They don’t draw large crowds or create traffic problems. They conduct their business mostly during daylight hours. They blend seamlessly with the life around them. Unlike the Naumkeag of the present day, the quiet old museum and its tranquil grounds never required exemption from the laws that protect the peace of neighborhoods.
Today’s Naumkeag, operating on a different plan, requires an annual entertainment license. This license is not generally associated with residential neighborhoods or cultural landmarks. Its principal beneficiaries are clubs, taverns, cabarets, restaurants, dances, exhibitions and public shows. Apparently, Naumkeag now qualifies as "a public show."
This year, I see low-budget signage and traffic cones popping up on our street. Christmas Muzak can be heard on the street for hours during the day; at night, the lights and sounds of shuttle buses intensify the commercial soundtrack. Our residential streets are gradually becoming service roads for business enterprises that increasingly dominate our neighborhoods.
Referring to the classic film, "It’s a Wonderful Life," a neighbor recently observed that once we were Bedford Falls, but now we’re turning into Pottersville. Only bold action on the part of our Select Board can reverse this trend.
Tom LaBelle, Stockbridge