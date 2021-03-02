It is what it is?
To the editor: In response to Fred Paulmann’s letter in The Eagle’s Weekender edition (“I would vote for Trump Again,” Eagle, Feb. 27): That is your choice should he run again, but you don’t get to ignore, discount or rehash the past by saying, “It is what it is.”
Not even taking into account his impending legal troubles, Mr. Paulmann parroted former President Donald Trump’s phrasing when he so articulately responded to a reporter last year when asked about the then 250,000 U.S. victims of the COVID-19 virus and said, “It is what it is.” Great example of leadership to follow.
Mike Lawrence, Richmond