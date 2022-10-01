To the editor: For many voters, it’s important to “like” a candidate when asked to actually vote for that candidate.
It also makes it easy when that candidate is very good at the job. That’s why we go out of our way to vote for state Rep. Smitty Pignatelli.
Aside from his well-honed skills at his job, he is well-connected, has the ability to “get things done,” he is attentive to peoples’ needs and knows how to “fill a room” when motivating friends to join him in a good cause. These are all good reasons to know Smitty and to like him.
His ever-present smile makes it easy to believe him when he says, “I love my job!”
He has the talent to simply “show up” with a solution to a problem — even when he’s not expected. He has a knack to recognize issues and work at improving them before most folks even know there’s an issue. He cares.
He understands and believes in “family”; his own family consistently remains a major part of his loyal base. His dad taught him well. And he clearly believes in the strength, beauty and potential of his district. He’s from here. He pays attention. He gets it.
What’s not to like? He deserves our vote and our support. He certainly serves and supports all of us. Just check his record of accomplishments and the people and businesses that he knows and sustains.
Smitty Pignatelli understands service and will always have our vote. He should get yours, too.
Thanks, Smitty, for knowing, loving and doing your job for us.
Joe and Anne Roy, West Stockbridge