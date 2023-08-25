Letter: It’s time for Hal Steinbrenner to sell the Yankees

To the editor: Now that they're out of the playoff picture, let’s examine what got the New York Yankees into last place.
I believe it’s their lack of leadership, on and off the field. On field, Aaron Judge provides inspiration to teammates and fans but comes up way short when compared with their last captain. Derek Jeter set up his own foundation to help Bronx kids get to college, met with admirers informally, visited sports bars and signed autographs. Judge hasn’t used any of his $360 million salary to help the nation’s poorest community. He hasn’t even posed for pictures in front of his own street-art mural.
This lack of leadership starts at the top and permeates throughout the organization. For example, does anyone know how much the Bronx Bombers pay the city in property taxes to support police, firefighters, sanitation and social workers of their home borough? Nada. Also, the Yankees pay NYC $1 per year to rent Yankee Stadium. How many migrants, homeless or people with mental illness could benefit from the millions derived from a fair-market stadium lease? The Independent Budget Office estimates it would add $100 million annually to the tax base.
Hal Steinbrenner is not his father. George wanted to make money so the Yankees could win and continue its legacy. Hal only wants to make money period. How else can you explain selling space to an insurance company on the team’s hallowed uniforms, selling the broadcast rights to expensive streaming services like Peacock and AppleTV and keeping general manager Brian Cashman when he hasn’t won a World Series since 2009?
Cashman has given Yankee fans a roster filled with overpaid, over-the-hill players. They make enormous salaries but close their eyes to the immense poverty in the Bronx. They don’t visit the homeless shelters or day care centers.
I’d like to see an owner who cares enough about Yankee legacy to make Jeter and Mariano Rivera partners. I’d like to see an owner who would sell stock to the people of the South Bronx, like the Packers did in Green Bay.
It is time for new leadership reinforced by the greatness of the Yankees’ history. Who knows what a team with owners like Jeter and Mariano might do? Maybe hire Willie Randolph or Mattingly as GM or manager? They can’t do any worse than the Steinbrenner/Cashman crew.
Joseph Lipa, Pittsfield