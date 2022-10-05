To the editor: Republicans seeking to retain their office or unseat Democrat incumbents in the upcoming midterm elections are relying on inflation, crime and the influx of migrants at the border to grab voters' attention while they pick their pocket. The price of gasoline had been a fourth target, but as the price of gas has continued to drop, that topic has lost its luster.
As for claims that Democrats are soft on crime: In 2020, per capita murder rates were 40 percent higher in red states than blue states, and eight of the 10 states with the highest murder rates in 2020 voted Republican for president in every election this century. Republicans correctly point to crime rates in big, mostly blue cities, but ignore the bigger picture because it falls on them.
Republicans do not hide the fact that if they regain congressional majorities, among other widely unpopular items on their to-do list, they intend to have a national ban on abortion, limit or eliminate Social Security, make it more difficult to obtain affordable health care, etc. How are you with that?
In their effort to demonize Democrats, Republicans refer to them as socialists and big spenders. “Socialist” is not a dirty word any more than referring to a conservative as a fascist. As for big spender allegations, it’s a country with many people who cannot afford the basics, especially after COVID, so they have to be protected, which requires support that Congress should provide. It’s part of their job.
Republicans in control are proficient at taking things away. Although it would have cost little, many Republican governors refused to expand Medicaid because it was promoted by Democrats. They also shot down anything dealing with failing infrastructure, claiming it was too costly. An example is Jackson, Miss.
By controlling both houses of Congress and the presidency, despite a lack of support from Republicans, Democrats have passed long overdue legislation, albeit some modest, that has gone a long way in supporting people, especially those at the bottom. Therefore, if voters have their heads turned toward candidates that whine and complain, refuse to compromise with no fresh ideas or policies that would be helpful, this country gets what it deserves: politicians that care only for themselves.
Frank Gunsberg, Great Barrington