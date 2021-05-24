To the editor: During recent road travel, I was listening to a 1960s pop song about party lines, which disappeared in the 1980s as technology permitted affordable and effective separation.
Yet 40 years later, the same separation is not afforded to subscribers who do not wish to hear from specific or unassigned area codes or exchanges. Even for those who can afford units with blocking features, the result is invariably a clogged block list that can be filled within weeks, allowing the next wave of cyberlocusts through.
This subscriber cannot believe that the technology to alleviate this crush by blocking unassigned or inappropriate sources not only exists, but has for the entire time. Why the Reaganites didn't stop it is a no-brainer, but come on man, we've had 20 Congresses and six presidents since then.
It is prescribed in the United States Constitution that Congress has the right to regulate interstate commerce. Many representatives currently serving in this body seem to believe that should read "duty." Put your money where your mouth is, legislating persons.
Start here and I'll campaign for you.
Nappy Martin, Great Barrington