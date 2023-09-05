Letter: It shouldn't be this hard travel to or park for jury duty

To the editor: Businesses are required to pay their employees during jury duty so it will not become too great a burden, but what about the city of Pittsfield?
I have spent all morning trying to figure out where I could park for jury duty at the Berkshire Superior Courthouse or how to get a bus there. The juror information includes a map without any lots marked and simply says "parking is available in local lots at daily rates."
The city's website has a map with locations having up to three hours of free parking, but jurors have no way of knowing how long their duty will take. The city's website also mentions permit parking and metered parking. So how much will this cost? And how do I make arrangements?
Looking into Berkshire Regional Transit Authority bus schedules, route 14 does not run in the mornings when I am required to arrive. Both routes 14 and 12 would require staying on the bus through a change in direction (inbound/outbound) and exact change (for each direction?) or setting up a CharlieCard.
It shouldn't be this hard.
Bonnie Couchman, Pittsfield