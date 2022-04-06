To the editor: We were saddened to hear about the imminent closing of the Lantern Restaurant ("The Lantern in Pittsfield is closing at the end of April," Eagle, April 4.)
We were more saddened when the city of Pittsfield imposed excruciating requirements on the "Old Lantern" when owned by the Pappas Family. These mandates forced the sale of the restaurant rather than complying with them. Compliance would have jacked their overhead through the roof, making them unattractive price-wise.
The Pappas family ran the Lantern safely for many, many years without a hint of danger. The flame-broiled burgers and delicious salads were spectacular. It was hard to walk or drive by the "Old Lantern" without being drawn inside by the "magnetic exhaust" floating in the air at the corner of Linden and North. Going forward, we hope that the city can work with restaurants like the "Old Lantern" without forcing them to shut down. We lost a jewel back then, and we don't need to lose any more.
Geoff and Linda Diehl, Pittsfield