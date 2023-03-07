Letter: It's apparent that the Pittsfield City Council experiences personality issues

To the editor: After attending a few meetings and doing some research on the current rules, it's apparent that our elected officials (including the city clerk) violate rules — especially rule 11 — often, from eye-rolling, body gestures and other inappropriate (nonverbal) gestures.
Rule 11 states, "Every Councilor, except the President, when about to speak or to deliver any matter to the Council, shall respectfully address the presiding officer. Councilors shall confine themselves to the question under debate and avoid personalities."
A ward councilor even voted against a line item for road repairs (in another ward) without questioning the item or getting more information. Is this vote against this line item anything but a personal issue toward the presenting councilor? Are the residents best interests even considered or is this a personal vendetta?
As a lifelong resident of Pittsfield, this leaves me questioning the validity of these meetings. This behavior should not be condoned or tolerated.
Mike Barosso, Pittsfield