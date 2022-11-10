To the editor: Is it just me, or does there seem to be an upsurge in the use of the word "evil"?
If so, that's not good, because it's a particularly dangerous step in the ongoing deterioration of our basic civility.
We humans have lots of negative words to describe each other. There's the general, all-inclusive "bad," which can be ratcheted up to "terrible," "horrible" and "atrocious," to name just a few. Then there are words that are more specifically targeted toward particular flaws. "Dishonest" is a sort of umbrella term that encompasses "liar," "cheater" and "corrupt," among others. "Dumb," "stupid," "dimwit" and "moron" are aimed at intellectual failings. Of course there are many more. It can get really nasty when physical characteristics enter the fray. We certainly don't skimp when it comes to name-calling.
The word "evil," however, seems to me to be on a different level. That's because it can be perceived as emanating from a supernatural, religious realm. Certain people can be seen as not merely flawed or misbehaving but actually possessed by a supernatural entity: Satan. That's an extremely dangerous, irrational mindset. Religious zealots can rationalize the breaking of all rules and standards because those rules were created by mere mortals, and God's word, as they imagine it, takes priority. The rule of law, which is foundational to our existence as a stable society, is irrelevant to the person who has fully embraced the concept of evil.
To put it bluntly, belief in evil is an excuse to commit violence, including murder. When the rule of law is secondary to delusional passions, our civilization, not to mention democracy, is on very thin ice.
Arne Waldstein, Housatonic