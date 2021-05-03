To the editor: It's impossible to ignore current events.
Lately, I've tried thinking more independently. COVID and politics have exposed bizarre behavior. Recently, a private Miami school board declared it won't employ vaccinated teachers as there's insufficient research showing students are safe to share classrooms with them. But that's a nutty isolated example.
Sadly, larger-scale behavior seems as strange. Political gain appears prioritized over the greater good. George H.W. Bush once promised a kinder, gentler administration, an obvious attempt to differentiate from Reagan's reign, at the time, viewed as mean and hard-lined. That premise of relief from tyrannical behavior seems the new regime's guiding principle. Close pipelines and open borders immediately and wear masks whenever on camera. Does it matter that the pipeline and border decisions, if given more deliberation, would've hurt fewer innocent people? Apparently, if kindness and gentleness are displayed it's OK. And it's OK if kids are, like before, separated from family and hoarded in cages — the same cages, as long as they're no longer called cages.
We're steering in the right direction; we're investing in our future. Soon the rich will pay their fair share of taxes. Those revenues will be redirected to more benevolent purposes. Building a bullying military yields to green energy and social welfare. Immigration will be helped by giving countries of origin hundreds of millions of dollars to address root causes. Tax money will eventually be needed to patch things up on this side of the Rio Grande. The estimated 2 million will need schools, housing and health care. And human and drug trafficking with heightened gang and cartel activity will also eventually require tax money.
But alas, we're a country with enough wealth to enable us to tax and borrow ourselves out of trouble. A trillion or two for pandemic relief. Another few trillion in the name of infrastructure. Progressivism directs money to proper places: money to Central America, to cities, for electric cars. We're told it's time to spend bold and big. It's homespun logic that it costs money to fix something broken. There's a funny thing though when it comes to one issue. Loud cries to fix apparent deficiencies with police are curiously being addressed not with upped revenue but with calls for defunding. I have tried figuring things out on my own lately. Seems more spending in that regard is also needed.
Fred Orlando, Pittsfield