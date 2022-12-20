Letter: It's not surprising to me that Ryan Salame would blow the whistle on FTX

To the editor: I’ve known Ryan Salame since he was a little kid. ("Restaurateur, political donor, tipster: The many roles of FTX's Ryan Salame," Eagle, Nov. 17.)
Smart, polite, friendly, and a hard worker, Ryan was a great help to Martin, of Martin’s Restaurant, back in the day. Ryan’s father was a Sandisfield selectman, his mother was active in coordinating youth activities and his brother worked with me for a little while when I owned a retail store.
I was very happy for Ryan and his family when he made it big in crypto, knowing that it would positively affect the Berkshires through Ryan’s keen sense of devotion. I’m not surprised to find him in the whistle-blower role. While he remains a man of mystery to some, I hope that all of us can feel some empathy for what that action will cost him and give him and his family some space to recover from this incredible chain of events.
Liana Toscanini, Sandisfield