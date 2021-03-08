To the editor: To my fellow social workers in Social Work Month, thank you so much for all you do while having to utilize remote contact with your clients.
You've taken it all in stride. Take time for yourself and know that your contributions have been invaluable.
For anyone who has benefited from the services of a social worker, take a moment to thank them. While a vital member of the health care team, they seldom expect or receive the recognition they so deserve.
Let's hope that we're coming into the home stretch with Berkshire County's successful administration of vaccines.
Be well.
Maureen Hegan, Pittsfield