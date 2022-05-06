To the editor: We are writing in support of Jane Patton for reelection to the Select Board.
Jane led the board through a tumultuous time in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd and the revelations of misconduct in the Williamstown Police Department. Under Jane's leadership, the Select Board created the Diversity, Inclusion and Racial Equity Committee and she served as a member in its inaugural year.
Over the past two years, Jane has shown up every day, listened empathically and worked diligently to build back the trust that was lost with many in the community. She asked the difficult questions, held people accountable and made the tough decisions. Jane and her colleagues on the Select Board have improved accountability and transparency in town. We have a new town manager and we will soon have a new police chief. The town's HR policies have been revised and are available to the public and we will soon have a position to implement those policies and assist with important diversity work. The police department is seeking accreditation and they are working more closely with citizens in town to better understand how policing impacts everyone in our community.
While the town is in a better place, there's more work to do and the town will be well served with Jane continuing that work. In addition to her tireless leadership during these difficult times, Jane continues to be an advocate for much needed recreational opportunities for all members of our community, believes we need to create more diverse housing options in town and supports the environmental initiatives of the COOL committee.
Jane has strong ties to the community. She and her wife Emily have lived in town since 2008, and their two daughters are students at Mount Greylock. In addition to her service on the Select Board, Jane has served on numerous town committees. When Jane says she'll always do the right thing, even if it's the hardest thing, believe it. She's been doing it for nine years and she'll keep doing it. Please join us and vote for Jane Patton for reelection to the Select Board on May 10.
Andi Bryant, Williamstown
Joe Finnegan, Williamstown
Sanjay Sharma, Williamstown
Elaine Neely, Williamstown
Fred Puddester, Williamstown