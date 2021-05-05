To the editor: Ideal Select Board members are good listeners, problem-solvers, open-minded, and committed to efficient and transparent governance for all.
This is why we are excited about Jeff Johnson’s candidacy for the three-year Williamstown Select Board position. His proven track record and experience working with underserved and less-privileged community members, concern about our looming climate crisis, and focus on equity and inclusion make Jeff ideal to serve all of Williamstown. Jeff can bring common-sense leadership to our municipal government. We hope our fellow Williamstown residents will join us in voting for Jeff Johnson on May 11.
Margaret McComish and Magnus Bernhardsson, Williamstown