Letter: Jeff Piemont for Becket Select Board

To the editor: I am writing to endorse Jeff Piemont, who is running for the Becket Select Board.
I am a full-time resident and will be voting enthusiastically for Jeff. As manager of the town’s Municipal Light Plant, which owns and is responsible for its high-speed internet network, I have worked closely with Jeff, who is an active and valuable member of the Becket Broadband Ad Hoc Group. He has been an integral member of the team of volunteers who are responsible for overseeing the construction of the town's high-speed internet network. He has also been Becket’s delegate to WiredWest, which is our town's internet service provider.
He wants to understand all sides of an issue and his decisions are always focused on what is best for Becket. He will bring to the Select Board an open mind, thoughtfulness and responsiveness to the needs and concerns of residents.
Bob Gross, Becket