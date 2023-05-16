Letter: Jeffrey Piemont for Becket Select Board

To the editor: Becket voters once again need to consider the importance of their vote.
Jeffrey Piemont is a candidate for the Becket Select Board. He is an attorney with 40 years of experience in finance and taxation. He will bring a new but experienced voice to the Select Board that will augment the present members of the board.
Presently, the chair of the Becket Planning Board who is also the vice chair of the Becket Board of Health is seeking election to the Select Board. Holding multiple positions does not lead to a strong democratic government. Having one person on three major boards is not conducive to the diversity that politics need in order to consider all sides of the issues facing today's governing bodies.
Jeffrey Piemont is the candidate that will bring experience and a new voice to Becket town government. A new voice will bring a new perspective.
Additionally, voters should consider reelecting Ann Krawet who is an intelligent, thoroughly prepared and experienced member of the Planning Board.
Please consider these recommendations and exercise your right to vote on Saturday.
Beverly and Lambert, Becket