To the editor: I am writing to reply to a letter that appeared in the Sept. 30 Berkshire Eagle casting doubt on Jennifer Macksey’s integrity as city treasurer by implying that she did not but should have played a role in resolving the issue of the so-called “health care insurance failure” of 2008.
In those days, financial responsibility in North Adams city government was spread among several bureaus, funds, the City Council and its subcommittees as well as outside agencies, all of which probably contributed to confusion and charges of irresponsibility over health care deductions, and contributions to city workers’ health plans. However, the insurance debate was also tied to other debates over competing insurance companies, electoral politics, union bargaining and mayoral candidates. The debates were passionate and divisive, but the health insurance issue was eventually settled by National Labor Relations Board arbitration at the state and local level, and 2009 brought in a new mayor and new political platforms.
The point of my letter is to make clear that when the “health care insurance failure” issue was debated and settled, Jennifer Macksey’s role as city treasurer was neither questioned nor tarnished. Why is her name being brought up now? It is more constructive to note that she has gone on to successfully manage three major educational and financial concerns — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, Southern Vermont College and the Northern Berkshire School Union — and is praised as fair, devoted, efficient and a hard worker — just what we need as mayor.
Daniel P. Connerton, North Adams