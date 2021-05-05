To the editor: Who else thinks Jim Shulman (author of "Baby Boomer Memories," the biweekly local history feature in The Eagle) deserves to win a medal?
Jim is a gentleman who is not just curious and articulate. He is the epitome of a super sleuth, tirelessly solving cold cases originating in our beloved Berkshire Hills. How does he do it?
Every article of Jim’s I’ve read is written with remarkable care and fondness for his place of origin. Jim reminds me of author Robert A. Caro, who revealed in his LBJ biography "The Passage of Power: The Years of Lyndon Johnson," his own three-word mantra to successfully discover truth. It is obvious Jim applies a similar approach to his own writing.
The three words? Turn. Every. Page.
Take Jim’s recent article on lion cubs (“Baby Boomer Memories: The hunt for the lion cubs,” Eagle, May 1). In his backstory to the mystery of the taxidermied lion cub pair, Jim’s masterful writing puts us at the scene of a drama. He set the 1903 stage, painting the era for us, the milieu. An indoor wild animal show of world-circus fame in the upper floors of Pittsfield’s Academy of Music building on North Street. A 600-pound pregnant and very agitated lioness named Victoria. The mechanics of moving the circus when it ended, lowering animal cages out windows onto horse-drawn carts with block and tackle. The unexpected accident of ropes snapping and Victoria’s escape. The drama of Victoria killing the horse. The climax of Victoria being shot and three local doctors trying unsuccessfully to save her unborn but very valuable cubs. Two of the doctors having one cub each taxidermized.
On being asked to find what became of Victoria’s twin taxidermied cubs, Jim went to work. Back in the day at my workplace, we used a tickler file to remind us when something needed to be done. But I imagine Jim’s tickler file to be one that contains contact information capable of connecting him to nearly every person who lives in or has ever lived in Berkshire County. Whatever his means to find key connections to a story he’s researching, he has the skills to draw out information that’s not written on pages anywhere.
Jim’s wonderful tales on the history of our county surely deserve more than mention. So again, I ask who thinks Jim Shulman deserves a medal? And, how can we make this happen?
C’mon, Pittsfield. You can do this. And you should. Jim is a cultural treasure.
Vickie Newman, Dalton