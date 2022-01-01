To the editor: Joe Biden and the liberal Democratic Party were elected in 2020 with a slim majority, yet they govern like they had supermajorities.
"Biden deserves more credit" is typical of all those who blame every failure by Biden on someone else. Afghanistan rapidly deteriorated because Biden ignored his military advisers, abandoning Bagram and withdrawing forces before evacuating U.S. citizens and the Afghan allies who cooperated with the United States. It didn't "happen" to him; he caused it.
The delta and omicron variants of COVID were anticipated; Biden was blindsided because he was asleep at the wheel. He promised to obtain massive supplies of rapid tests numerous times during the 2020 campaign and also after taking office. Yet here we are with insufficient tests. Sadly, we will only get adequate supplies and life-saving therapeutics after the surge is predicted to be over.
Operation Warp Speed left a blueprint for how to address the pandemic emergency. It had an active public-private partnership, with the government preordering huge amounts of supplies. However, Biden ignored the blueprint, allowing the normal liberal bureaucracy to operate. Perhaps if he had done his job, the current outbreak might have been stopped. There is no question in my mind that Joe Biden has to go.
Thomas D. Gilardi, Pittsfield