Letter: John Krol has the right stuff for mayor

To the editor: Of all the items I can think of that it takes to be an effective mayor, the word "temperament" keeps coming back to me.
I had the privilege to work in the mayor's office in 2013 to 2014 and realized just what "public servant" means. Protecting, listening, planning, ensuring growth in the city are just a few of the many tasks required to be a successful mayor.
John Krol has this in mind for Pittsfield and always has. His temperament has been tested through and through, which I find most impressive. He puts positivity first and foremost, having high hopes for what's best for the future of Pittsfield, researching best practices for a multitude of important issues our city faces, all the while calm, collected and truly interested in what the citizens have to say.
Finding answers to difficult problems and tapping resources to implement them is what John is all about. John Krol would make a good mayor for the city of Pittsfield.
Mary McGinnis, Pittsfield