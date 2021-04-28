To the editor: As part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, this year’s One Book One Community read of "Stop Telling Women to Smile" by Tatyana Fazlalizadeh takes on street harassment.
Like other forms of sexual violence, harassment is about power and control. It puts on public display societal discrimination like sexism, homophobia, Islamophobia, classism, ableism and racism.
In 2015, an international study by Cornell University and Hollaback! revealed that 85 percent of American women and 84 percent of women globally first experienced street harassment before the age of 17. People are also harassed because of factors like their race, nationality, religion, disability or class.
When confronted with street harassment many people don’t know what or if they should do something. If you decide to step in, intervene safely with the five D's: Direct, distract, delegate, delay, document. Direct: Call out harassing behavior. Tell the harasser to stop. Ask the victim if they are OK. Distract: Use an excuse to get the person being harassed to safety. Delegate: If it doesn’t feel safe to intervene, get someone else to step in. Delay: If the situation appears dangerous, wait, then ask the victim if they are OK. Document: Support the person being harassed before turning your camera on. Don’t just record something terrible happening. Always ask the person being harassed what they want to do with the footage. Never use or post it without their permission.
Individuals and organizations can collaborate within their community. Work with local businesses to monitor their properties. Push public transit services to train their workers to disrupt harassment. Engage the local police departments, and ask that officers receive sensitivity training regarding street harassment. Write letters and op-eds in local and social media. Organize anti-street harassment days of action.
Form a coalition of persons and organizations to work with legislators. Include individuals who can offer a variety of viewpoints and experiences. Include teenagers and young women, women of color, immigrants and refugees, the LGBQTI community, persons with disabilities, sex workers, low-income women and homeless women. Lobby local, state and federal officials to fund services that address violence against women and other vulnerable people.
Please join us this Thursday at 7 p.m. for our free Zoom event with Tatyana Fazlalizadeh discussing Stop Telling Women to Smile by registering at: bit.ly/2PuyrCK.
Kim Rivers, Pittsfield
The writer is a member of the Sexual Assault Awareness Month One Book One Community planning committee.