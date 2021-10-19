To the editor: I write this letter asking residents of North Adams to join me in electing Lynette Bond for mayor on Nov. 2.
Believe me when I say that this was a tough decision, as I know both candidates, both with different but relevant backgrounds. For me, though, I find Lynette Bond to be the superior choice. Lynette has experience in large municipal projects, such as the work she did in Adams securing and managing grant-funded projects that reshaped their downtown. She is director of grants and research at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, where she has developed critical skills in grant writing and management, which she will bring to the role of mayor. And during her eight years as a member of the North Adams Planning Board, she has played an important role in the economic growth of our city.
We have been experiencing much-needed growth in recent years. Some may not like seeing another Cumberland Farms, but it provides important additional revenue for the city, which this year could amount to more than $300,000 that resident taxpayers now don’t need to come up with. Other major plans and approvals of the Planning Board, as in Hardman Park and properties sold to Moresi Associates, increased the value of these properties and will provide strong net gains in revenue year over year.
Lynette has had a very impressive professional career with many achievements, and that isn’t even including her considerable volunteer work such as leading the charge for the rehabilitation of Colegrove School and dedicating so much time to youth sports. She is someone who commits to her jobs, employers and community wholeheartedly.
I have 100 percent faith in Lynette’s experience, knowledge, dedication and love for this great city that we call home. So I ask again that you please join me in voting for Lynette Bond for mayor of North Adams on Nov. 2.
Peter J. Oleskiewicz, North Adams