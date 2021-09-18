To the editor: As a community, we have spent well over a year caring about the health of our neighbors.
We witnessed small businesses struggling, neighbors communicating over Zoom and students in and out of the classroom. The year 2020 and now 2021 have been difficult for all. Despite all the challenges last year, the Elizabeth Freeman Center was still able to host its annual walk that raises funds to keep our community safe in a different way. I’m calling on our North Adams community to show up to this year’s walk. We will gather on Monday, Sept. 20 at 5:30 p.m. in front of City Hall to Rise Together: North Adams.
The Elizabeth Freeman Center serves more than 3,000 people in Berkshire County. The center’s efforts to keep our community safe from domestic, sexual and dating violence are unmatched. In fact, EFC was busier than ever during the pandemic with its 24/7 hotline, emergency services, shelter, counseling and more.
This year, we are able to safely to participate in the annual walk. Rise Together for Safety and Justice is an opportunity for our communities to come back together better than ever. This is my first time participating in the walk and I’m positive it will not be my last. I joined the EFC board three months ago and in that short period of time have learned so much about the work of the center and the plans it has for the future. The world changed, but the violence increased, so I rise to support the adult and child survivors in Berkshire County. Throughout my years in North Adams, I have learned the importance of community organization and allyship and how together we can work towards hope, help and healing.
We have spent the last 18 plus months keeping each other safe from a virus. While we must continue to remain diligent about the pandemic, we can finally come together to support the work of the Elizabeth Freeman Center and ensure that our community keeps our friends and neighbors safe.
If you are able to, please register to walk and donate to Rise Together for Safety and Justice 2021.
Kayla Hollins, North Adams
The writer is an Elizabeth Freeman Center board member.