Letter: Jon Piasecki for West Stockbridge Select Board

To the editor: The sign of healthy democracy is transparency, accountability and integrity to serve.
The character of a healthy community is its civility and respect for differences. For a small town like West Stockbridge, which is uniquely diverse, we need a Select Board member who understands that when running for the position, one serves all residents equally and fairly.
I have been living in West Stockbridge for more than 10 years now. I've witnessed the changes as a resident, a parent with a small child, and a small-business owner. For the past five years, I have seen the intense division in my community due to our town's lack of fair leadership. Change is inevitable, but sacrificing half of our vulnerable residents is not a change that can allow our community to thrive.
Jon Piasecki is the best candidate for West Stockbridge. He has a long track record of serving in the community, and he cares deeply for West Stockbridge. He understands the change that needs to happen without sacrificing one or the other.
I'in Purwanti, West Stockbridge