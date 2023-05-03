Letter: Jon Piasecki for West Stockbridge Select Board

To the editor: I strongly endorse Jon Piasecki for West Stockbridge Select Board.
Having known Jon for more than 25 years, I have seen his unwavering dedication to our town and his commitment to creating a level playing field for all residents.
Jon's life experience and values make him the ideal candidate for this position. As a professional landscape architect and stonemason, he has earned numerous national and international awards, including a prize that allowed him and his family to live in a palazzo in Rome. He holds a bachelor's degree in forest ecology from Cornell and a master's in landscape architecture from Harvard, an impressive educational background. Moreover, he has worked tirelessly as a community servant, having served on the Conservation Commission and the Planning Board and contributed to vital bylaws including VCOD, marijuana, solar and formula business.
Jon understands West Stockbridge’s issues and is committed to finding solutions that benefit all residents. Rising taxes, traffic problems and the lack of affordable housing are some of the issues he plans to address. He also recognizes the impact that COVID has had on our town and is eager to restore unity and civility among our residents.
As someone who has lived in West Stockbridge for many years, I remember when our town felt much more cohesive. Unfortunately, the division has recently become a significant component of our town’s character. Jon believes we can all benefit from acting civilly, accepting each other's humanity, admitting when we are wrong and finding a middle course where respect for all our residents is the norm.
No one can deny the changes in demographics that have gone on in the past several years in West Stockbridge and southern Berkshire County. It strikes me that you live in a theme park if you can get to the coffee shop within 10 minutes, but the barista who makes your drink can’t afford to live closer than a half-hour away. We must ensure West Stockbridge doesn’t become a bedroom community and maintain a sustainable community for all our residents. Jon can make a decisive contribution to this vision.
In conclusion, Jon Piasecki is the right candidate for West Stockbridge. He has the life experience, values and commitment to serve our town and ensure it remains a vibrant and welcoming community for all residents. I urge my fellow residents to vote for Jon in the upcoming May 8 election.
Andy Potter, West Stockbridge
The writer is a Stockbridge Select Board member.