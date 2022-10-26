To the editor: Joseph McArthur Vance was born in Ohio in 1894. His birth was an auspicious day for Pittsfield because 26 years later the MIT-educated Vance moved to a booming Pittsfield and forever changed our town.
Recently, Jeff Bradway shared what he has learned about Vance’s contributions to Pittsfield in a masterful Osher Lifelong Learning Institute presentation on architecture at the Berkshire Museum. Through slides and narration, Bradway took us on a walking tour pointing out 38 buildings or sites of buildings designed by Vance in downtown Pittsfield. When you look at an impressive stone building on North Street, chances are it is the work of Vance’s genius.
A list is unnecessary because there are so many — some grand, others more humble, all along North Street. If it’s a handsome stone or brick building with character and a design feature shared by a neighboring building, you can be reasonably sure you’ve spotted one of his.
It’s important that we know the name of Joseph McArthur Vance because he has added so much to our daily lives. We love our hills, but we should also note that this very remarkable man has enriched our environment. He should be honored, perhaps with a plaque on a stone in the recently cleared triangle where South Street enters Park Square. His name more than deserves a small tribute beyond his own grand stone and brick.
Patricia M. Pritchard, Pittsfield