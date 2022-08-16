To the editor: When I read The Eagle's excellent coverage of the Josh Billings RunAground, I was left with several lingering questions: why, why and why. ("Changes afoot for 2022 Josh Billings RunAground triathlon, as Stockbridge's Gould Meadows steps in to handle parking," Eagle, Aug. 12.)
Why institute a 12th hour unreasonable penalty of $100/car after 1 p.m. for this year's race?
Why make it impossible to introduce their beautiful grounds to people of all ages when Tanglewood is trying to bolster a younger audience?
Why hide behind legal terms rather than to be clear about their lack of support for a 45-year-old Berkshire cultural attraction and tradition?
Perhaps Tanglewood management in Lenox and Boston could shed some light on their intentional or unintentional attempt to not be a "business partner" to the Josh like they ask all other Berkshire businesses to be to Tanglewood.
Paul Gniadek, Pittsfield