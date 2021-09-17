To the editor: It sure is taking a long time for the former president to be called to justice for the, by now, well-known, publicized civil and criminal charges.
The notion that a former president somehow may be “above the law” is clearly unconstitutional hogwash. Of course, one never knows what a clever psychopath — such as Trump himself — or the legalistic gimmicks of his horde of lawyers might come up with to stretch the procedure beyond his death perhaps. But the very idea that — as some unbelievable “news” has it — that he plans to run again in the current political climate, one never knows.
Our democracy is clearly on edge of faltering on a variety of fronts — be it in Texas on the issues of abortion as well as the very essence of voting rights in favor of white supremacy and the current Republican Party at large. And the fact that these political forces have even downplayed vaccination for all is a humanistic outrage beyond words. Have these folks lost their moral sense altogether? And are the candidates for political office so greedy for an elevated status and a pension plan?
It is truly an unbelievable epoch in our society — and as someone who some years ago was arrested, handcuffed and jailed in Pittsfield for a week’s overdue renewal of my driver’s license — at a cost of some $200 just for the garage charge — I fail to see the truth in a justice system that leaves Trump, off scot-free but, God forbid, headed for another term.
Were I a bit younger, I’d certainly head for another, more genuine democracy.
Leo Goldberger, Lenox