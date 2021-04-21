To the editor: God bless the 12 jurors for giving George Floyd the justice that should have also been given to Rodney King.
If they hadn't and this bigoted police officer had been acquitted, rioting would have broken out across this country like never before. I can't believe how surprised Chauvin looked when they convicted him.
This guy had his fun acting out his racial prejudice. Now he'll have his fun paying for it. And our president is quite right. There is still a lot more to be done. Meanwhile, justice has been served for George.
Glory hallelujah. Thank you, God.
Brian Isaac, Adams