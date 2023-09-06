Letter: Kalinowsky will bring fresh ideas, proactive approach as mayor

To the editor: As a retired city police officer with more than 30 years of service (13 as a school resource officer), a mother, wife and currently serving as an at-large city councilor, Karen Kalinowsky knows what public service is all about through her dedication and commitment to Pittsfield.
The new mayor will be choosing the next permanent police chief for our city. Karen will bring her law enforcement background along with her knowledge and experience of city neighborhoods as valuable assets in selecting a chief who will work with Berkshire Sheriff Tom Bowler and District Attorney Timothy Shugrue to combat the crime problem that has plagued this city. With the current police station in desperate need of attention, Karen will bring her valuable insight to the table to chose the most cost effective and efficient way to bring a plan forward to address this need.
Karen has demonstrated as an at-large councilor she acts on behalf of the people she represents. Karen does her homework, is well-prepared and is not afraid to ask the hard questions. What impresses me most is her willingness to engage and listen to all of her constituents. Karen exemplifies the qualities and thought process that are desperately needed now more than ever as mayor. We will finally have a voice at the table, a leader and someone who values and encourages public participation/input. She will bring a different approach to finding solutions that address the many challenges that this city faces.
Priorities and accountability will supersede all under a Kalinowsky administration. Her background in public service for 30 years makes her the perfect candidate to be visible, approachable and accessible. Issues like crime, fiscal responsibility, maintaining our streets/sidewalks, blight and the lack of business growth are among the challenges Pittsfield faces. Karen will bring a proactive, not reactive, approach to assess and address the direction of our city. With an aging population and one of the highest tax rates in the state for residential and commercial properties, Pittsfield needs to get a grip on its spending. I am confident Karen will address these issues by doing rather than saying.
This is why I am extremely proud to endorse and hope you will join me on Sept. 19 in supporting Karen Kalinowsky for mayor of Pittsfield.
Kevin J. Morandi, Pittsfield
The writer is a former city councilor who served from 2012 to 2022.