To the editor: I strongly urge everyone to vote for Kate Fletcher to continue her generous service on the Stockbridge Planning Board.
Kate has demonstrated expertise, energy and patience throughout her two previous terms. Her thorough knowledge of the town’s planning laws is a genuine asset to the board and to our community.
Her master's degree in public policy from the University of Massachusetts informs her thoughtful approach toward the future of Stockbridge. Kate has lived here all her life, and she deeply understands what Stockbridge is and what it should be.
Carl Sprague, Stockbridge