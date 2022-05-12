Kate Fletcher for Stockbridge Planning Board
To the editor: I am writing to support Kate Fletcher for reelection to the Stockbridge Planning Board.
At past Planning Board meetings I have attended that dealt with contentious issues, Kate has always spoken clearly and thoughtfully, and her contributions have helped to keep discussion in a positive direction.
She grew up in the Berkshires and has lived in Stockbridge for many years. She understands the issues that face our town and wants to see growth and change take place organically. Please vote May 17 for Kate and reelect a candidate with deep knowledge and a steady hand.
Jane Ryan, Stockbridge