To the editor: I enthusiastically endorse Kate Fletcher for a position on the Planning Board in Stockbridge.
Kate, who is a lifelong resident here, has a proven reputation as a well-regarded and dedicated volunteer in the town over several years. Most recently, Kate has served two terms working on Planning Board. She understands the complexities and need for continuity as the town moves forward in this time of many changes.
I had the good fortune to engage with Kate when her knowledge and advice was sought on a matter concerning speed limits on Yale Hill. Kate was diligent, proactive and fluent in regulations and laws on both a town and state level. Her knowledge and involvement played an important role in educating the residents of Yale Hill behind this cause, and steering us towards next steps. Throughout our communication, it was evident that Kate cares about the town and its people — residents and visitors alike.
Susan Laidlaw, Stockbridge