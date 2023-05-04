Letter: Kathleen Keresey for West Stockbridge Select Board

To the editor: I am a 30-year resident of West Stockbridge and have owned and operated a thriving business in the downtown area — a village that we have loved for its camaraderie and support from neighboring businesses, of our local town boards, and the visitors who love coming to our town.
I am writing to endorse Kathleen Keresey for reelection to the West Stockbridge Select Board. Kathleen has our full support and the support of many of our friends and neighbors who live and own businesses in West Stockbridge.
Kathleen Keresey's opponent Jon Piasecki's approach to running the town seems to be filled with anger and divisiveness. These are not qualities to be admired nor are they viewed as professional qualifications necessary to run a town. Mr. Piasecki also seems to think this election is about a single issue. He implies some very serious charges of "class wars" and "racism." He also casts vague aspersions and wandering social theories, which are simply illogical. He talks about the working people and the elderly, but he offers no mention of what he proposes to do to help our residents.
Kathleen Keresey has proven to be an effective leader. She is a fifth-generation resident and has good rapport with "locals" and newer residents alike. She has served for the past three years as a Select Board member, and this past year as chair. Prior to that she served three years on the Finance Committee and the Vision Committee.
During Ms. Keresey's time on the board, she has spearheaded numerous grant efforts, including the Green Communities grant and the Shared Streets grant, and she oversaw the use of ARPA funds, which saved the town money, to name just a few.
Mr. Piasecki says, "I grow cannabis now." That was a business and industry that not everybody in town wanted. It was very controversial, but it was possible because he got a special permit from the town. This left many scratching their heads over the logistics.
West Stockbridge has always been a wonderful town comprised of hard-working citizens, working artists and artisans, and small-business owners including full- and part-time residents. I fully support Kathleen Keresey to be reelected to the West Stockbridge Select Board on May 8.
Joel Hotchkiss, West Stockbridge