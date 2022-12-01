Letter: Keep cell towers out of downtown Lenox

To the editor: The current Lenox zoning bylaw was written in 1996 when cellphones were in their infancy. ("For a wireless zoning bylaw, fierce debate continues ahead of a town meeting vote. At stake: Widespread signal gaps in parts of Lenox," Eagle, Nov. 25.)
That was 25 years ago. It was a whole different world then. We did not know the harm wireless telecommunications facilities could cause.
Because some people complain of dropped calls or are unable to download movies on their cellphones is not a reason to place those facilities on Lenox rooftops.
Emergency responders use land-based radios. These work over longer distances and use much lower frequencies than wireless telecommunications facilities and are much less costly to taxpayers.
Cellphones are a luxury of modern life. No one disputes that. The fact that people seem to have a cellphone virtually attached to their heads at all times means they obviously do not consider them a health hazard. Here, moderation is key. A solution to downloading a movie would be to get a Wi-Fi router.
This brings me to the latest proposal to place a wireless telecommunications facility on the roof of the Curtis. This is a building with apartments for elderly and disabled people and would be a deliberate health hazard to them. Would any townspeople want this on their roof? Probably not. Would anyone choose to purchase a house near any of these? Again, probably not. Children's health is also compromised, and we don't yet know the long-term health effects of wireless telecommunications on them, let alone the disruption of wildlife habitats.
Cell towers can be struck by lightening, possibly causing fires. They can also fall. Most of all, however, they make people sick. There are years of studies showing the correlation of illness and living too close to towers. They also disrupt the proper functioning of medical equipment in some instances, such as pacemakers, oxygen equipment and electrically powered wheelchairs.
The proposed bylaw will allow wireless telecommunications facilities to be placed in downtown Lenox and removes any mention of adverse effects this will have to the health and well-being of all of its citizens and will drive property values down.
Vote no to cell towers in downtown Lenox on at the Dec. 8 special town meeting at Lenox Memorial High School at 7 p.m.
Amy Sternlieb, Lenox