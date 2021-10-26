To the editor: The present council has had some strong points and some not so strong points.
We like to see calm professionalism in the managing of our city’s business. We also think it helps to recruit both businesses and families to move here when they see the Pittsfield government is working generally well. We still have employers looking for workers and workers looking for employment.
We want Pittsfield to keep moving forward in a professional way and keep building on our successes into the future. We think Pete Marchetti has been a big part of that. We support him being reelected to an at-large seat on the City Council.
Ken and Weslia Wheeler, Pittsfield