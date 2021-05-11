To the editor: This month, the people of Lee will be going to the polls to elect a Select Board member.
Mr. Bob Jones is running for the position. He is a calm, well-spoken individual who will be an asset to our town. It is well to remember that the person who is up for reelection was one of the three Select Board members who secretly agreed to a terrible accord with General Electric Co. and the Environmental Protection Agency.
The effect of this “agreement,” if it is upheld in the courts, will place a toxic dump in the northernmost section of Lee. It will be accessed through our roads by thousands of dump trucks for the next 10 to 15 years bringing PCB-contaminated dirt from Sheffield, Great Barrington, Housatonic and Stockbridge as well as Pittsfield and Lenox to a landfill located directly across from October Mountain State Forest and Campground, and which will, almost certainly, seriously affect property values in our town. It must be noted that none of the Select Board members who agreed to this egregious deal happens to live anywhere near the dump site. It would seem that GE’s bribe of $25 million to the town would somehow offset the creation of an enormous toxic dump, however that is certainly not true for all of us who live in this area.
As you go to the polls, please remember those persons who created this horrible situation. We can and must have better, real representation leading our community.
Edward M. Lahey, Lee